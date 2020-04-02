Ross W. Elsing

LODI–Ross W. Elsing, age 29, traded in his jet ski for angel wings on Saturday, March 28, 2020, when he lost his battle with bi-polar depression.

He was born on April 16, 1990, in Madison, Wis., to Bill and Debbie Elsing. In 2008, Ross graduated from Lodi High School with a scholarship from The Wiliam T. Evjue Foundation. He was a student athlete who loved sports and being part of a team. His biggest fans were his maternal grandparents, Druscilla Carr and the late Gaylord Carr. After every game, Ross would find his grandparents in the bleachers, thank them for coming, and give them a sweaty hug.

In 2012, Ross earned a degree in vocational rehabilitation from UW Stout in Menomonie. Ross was friendly and thoughtful. He was the best gift-giver, always picking out just the right thing. He loved ballpark hot dogs, pepperoni pizza, tailgate parties, fantasy football, and fishing with his dad. He was great with the alphabet, i.e. the NFL, NBA, MLB and NCAA. Ross loved going to Badger football games with his girlfriend, Rachel Norcia. He also liked Bucks who dribble a basketball and 4-legged bucks caught in his crosshairs.

He worked as a psychiatric aide in Madison for the State of Wisconsin. In 2018, his work performance earned him a Discretionary Merit Compensation Award from then Gov. Scott Walker. Ross was a fix-it kind of guy who loved working with wood and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He loved the outdoors and his association with Ducks Unlimited-Lake Wisconsin Chapter. While his mind struggled with an illness, Ross kept his body fit. He enjoyed a good workout and jogging. He was a gentle soul with muscle. Ross was exceptionally close to his grandmother, Druscilla Carr, who always said–and still does–that Ross was the apple of her eye. In true bi-polar form, if one sports bobblehead was good, why not buy 50? If he liked a jacket, he bought it in every color. When it came to goals, Ross had plenty, but a mental disease cut his dreams short. Medicine would have slowed down his over-active brain, but he was in denial, not taking meds and ill-prepared for his last manic episode. Please have frank discussions about mental health with your loved ones.

Ross is survived by his parents, Bill and Deb Elsing, Lodi; grandmother, Druscilla Carr, Lodi; girlfriend, Rachel Norcia, Madison; sister, Melinda Elsing (fiancé Hae-wook Lee), both of Seoul, South Korea; brother, Bill (Amber) Elsing, Harmony Grove; an aunt and uncle, Melody and Gary Ganz, Illinois; cousins, Nathan Ganz and Elizabeth (Jake) Dorman with Tabitha, Jeremiah, Ari, and Nevaeh, all of Illinois, and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gaylord Carr, and Harlow and Bernadine Elsing.

Due to the current health crisis, there will be no funeral at this time. Burial was at Mount Horeb Union Cemetery.

“What we once enjoyed and deeply loved we can never lose for all that we love deeply becomes a part of us.” — Helen Keller