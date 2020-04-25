Ross A. McFarlane

Site staff by Site staff

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. – Ross A. McFarlane, age 41, passed away unexpectedly due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident on Saturday, April 18, 2020.

He was born on May 12, 1978, in Madison, the son of Barry Livingston and Julie McFarlane.

Ross attended Madison Area Technical College where he received his associate degree in auto mechanics. He was self-employed as a mechanic at Midnite Auto. Ross will be remembered by his love for attending car shows, fishing, and spending time with his children and friends. Most importantly, he was a loving father, brother, son, and friend.



Ross is survived by his parents, Julie (John Vance), and Barry; children, Kyron, Izabella, and Kashius; sister, Reva; nephews, Avery, Atticus, Ashton, and Asa; great niece, Robyn; and numerous relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, David McFarlane, and Bessie Jewel Livington Brown, and his uncle, Davey McFarlane.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.