Rosemary T. Reese

Rosemary T (Wickler) Reese, 77, passed away on June 3, 2020 in Prairie Du Chien, Wisconsin.

A private family burial and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Platteville Family Advocates or the Platteville Food Bank. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Rosemary was born July 30, 1942 in Platteville, Wisconsin, to Myles and Margaret (Keough) Wickler.

Rosemary is survived by, son Eric (Shelly); and grandchildren, Joseph and Michelle. She is also survived by three loving brothers, John, James (Marleen), Charles (Cathy); and sister in law, Carol Planthaber.

Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Harold.

Rosemary had many friends in Prairie Du Chien and Platteville and will be remembered for her generosity and dedication to them.