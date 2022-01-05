Rosemary Hare

Belleville, WI – Rosemary Hare, age 93 of Belleville passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. in Fitchburg.

She was born on September 23, 1928 in Dayton, WI the daughter of Ernest and Kathryn (Evans) Watkins, and she grew up on the family farm. Rosemary attended the East Dayton School and graduated from Belleville High School in 1946. She would continue her education at the Madison Business College. On November 29, 1946 she was united in marriage to Osborne “Ozzie” Hare in Madison, WI. Rosemary had worked at Pet Milk during World War II and as a typist in Madison until returning to Belleville in 1949 to work at her father’s bar, Ernie’s Tavern now J & M’s. She would tend bar for 35 years at Fischl’s, and later the Suburban Inn. One of her proudest accomplishments was winning the Belleville Recorder’s contest to name Lake Belle View in 1953. Rosemary loved her dogs Buddy & Ralph, reading, crosswords, and country music. Most of all she loved times spent with her friends, telling jokes and playing pranks. Rosemary’s love for her family and sense of humor will be remembered by all.

Rosemary is survived by her children Lee (Bob) Trummer, Scott (Lisa) Hare, Julie (Mark) Hare Francois, Kelly (Mark) Gruenenfelder, and Terri Hare, grandchildren Olivia and Abbey Ace, Tera (Jesse) Neath, Keri (Mike Erdmann) Disch, Kelsi (Nick Workman) Disch, Abby Francois, Scott (fiancé Lindsay Johnson) Gruenenfelder, and Emily (Tom Siefkes) Gruenenfelder, great-grandchildren Eddie Rose Workman and Myles Gruenenfelder.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ozzie, infant son Randy, brother Gordon Watkins, sister Lona Fritzenmeier, son-in-law Eddie Disch, a niece, and three nephews.

A private family time of remembrance will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022 at the Becker-Beal Funeral Home, 109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, WI. Burial will follow in the East Dayton Cemetery.

A public celebration of Rosemary’s life will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank the staff of Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. and Dr. Julia Lubsen, and neighbors Frankie Best and Joe and Sandy Lacy for the care given to Rosemary.

Memorials are suggested to Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. or the Wisconsin Council of the Blind and Visually Impaired.

“My bucket list is now complete.” Rosemary Hare

