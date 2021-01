Rosemary Ann Giesfeldt

Site staff by Site staff

Rosemary Giesfeldt, age 92, died on Thursday January 28, 2021 in Madison.

Rosemary was an Elementary School Teacher in Milwaukee for many years.

She is survived by her sons Graydon and Todd. She is preceded in death by her husband John.

A private burial was held at Highland Memorial Park in New Berlin.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.