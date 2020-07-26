Rosemarie (McKenzie) Fleck

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. – It is with heavy hearts that the family of Rosemarie (McKenzie) Fleck announces her passing on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the age of 92, after a long and fruitful life.

Rosemarie will forever be remembered by her husband, William, with whom she shared 71 years in Holy Matrimony; her children and their spouses, William and Mary Kate Fitzgerald-Fleck, Michael Fleck, Christine and Dexter Mueller, Stephen Fleck, Terri Fleck, Andrew and Nancy Fleck, and Katherine and Richard Festge; and daughter-in-law, Pam; her 17 grandchildren and their spouses who all loved her very much and whose lives were a celebration for her every day; her 15 great-grandchildren who will miss her love and tenderness; her sole remaining sibling, Katherine, with whom she shared a special bond; her sisters-in-law, whom she embraced as family; a gazillion nieces and nephews whom she loved as her own; and her countless friends from far and wide whose lives she touched in friendship and service.

She was preceded in death by her youngest son, John, who passed away from COVID-19 earlier this year; her parents, Rose Marie and William McKenzie; parents-in-law, Rose and Joseph C. Fleck; seven of her eight siblings with whom she enthusiastically raised her voice in clan battle cry; a sister-in-law and three brothers-in-law; a daughter-in-law; a grandson; and hundreds of friends whose names and stories she could recite with love in her heart and tears in her eyes.

Rosemarie was born in Minneapolis on Nov. 4, 1927, lived in North St. Paul, and graduated from North High School. Over the years she was a stay-at-home-mom, a school cook at St. Bernard’s Grade School, Queen of Apostle’s High School, and Madison West High School, and even earned a bartender’s license for her work at the K & J Service Station before retiring. Rosemarie proudly served as an officer, many times as President, on several church committees at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Madison, where she was a member for over 67 years. Rosemarie was a loyal, giving, and loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, niece, cousin, and friend. She lived life as a gift from God and shared it generously.

She was a bountiful baker and family maker—she shared her joy of cooking in the delectable breakfasts, lunches, dinners, and desserts that she whipped up with surprising ease and imagination for family, friends, school children, fellow church members, and strangers who felt they knew her all their lives after their first meeting. Everyone could always count on Rosemarie for an empathetic heart and sympathetic ear while sharing her table and all the love that came with it, wrapped in warmth, kindness, and comfort. She loved all of God’s children as her own.

