Rosemarie F. Thomas

MADISON – Rosemarie F. Thomas, age 83, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare after a brief illness.

She was born on Sept. 17, 1937, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of Stanley and Marie (Polep) Fudala.

After graduating from high school, Rosemarie was united in marriage to Frank Tomaszewski and was blessed with three wonderful children. As a young adult, Rosemarie took piano lessons and became an accomplished Pianist. She was a model and took great pride in her appearance. Rosemarie raised her family in Des Plains, Ill., while continuing to work at the local bank and also worked part-time at The Barn of Barrington restaurant. Rosemarie always put her family first and was willing to help them in any way. After the birth of her first grandson, she moved out to California to reside with her daughter, Pam and family, before moving to Madison to be closer to her son, Frank. She quickly fell in love with Madison and decided to stay. Over the years Rosemarie continued to work hard and enjoyed her life. She worked as a licensed insurance agent with Physicians Mutual Insurance for 14 years and just recently announced her retirement. She truly enjoyed helping people and making their lives better. Rosemary was a devoted Catholic and was a member of St. Dennis Catholic Church for many years.

Rosemarie is survived by her daughter, Pamela Charvat; son, Frank Tomaszewski; grandchildren, Cory (Courtney) Charvat and Kyle Charvat; great-grandchildren Lola, Ava, Haley and Gabriel; sister, Laverne Fudala (Dominic); brother, Gerry (Betty) Fudala; nephew, David Fudala; niece, Kristine (Joel) Michel and their children, Abby and Ellie; and neighbor and special friend, Ellie.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Denise Tomaszewski; and her parents.

In keeping with Rosemarie’s wishes, no services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Rosemarie’s name to the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County.

