Roselyn M. Dietmeier

Roselyn M. Dietmeier age 93, of Orangeville, died at her home on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 surrounded by her family.

Roselyn was born on March 14, 1928 in Monroe, the son of Otis and Marie (Ruegsegger) Wells. She graduated from Monroe High School in 1946 and attended Green County Normal School. She taught in Cadiz Township before her marriage to Melvin Dietmeier on September 10, 1949. Roselyn and Melvin farmed in Oneco Township all their lives. She was a member of the Antique Wheelers Car Club and a lifelong member of St. Victor Catholic Church. Roselyn enjoyed tending to her flower gardens, reading, traveling with Melvin, and playing cards with her friends.

She is survived by four children, Mike (Barb) Dietmeier of Winslow, Mel Dietmeier of Mesa, Arizona, Sue Dietmeier (Randy Bader) of Monroe, Tom (Wendy) Dietmeier of Orangeville; seven grandchildren, Jeremy, Aaron (Ashley), Anthony (Brittany), Rebekah (Corey), Cory, Trevor, Dylan; and eleven great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Melvin, on November 25, 2010; an infant daughter, Mary; brother, Victor Wells; and a sister, Lorraine Schlappi.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Clare of Assisi Parish at St. Victor Catholic Church, Monroe, with Father Tafadzwa Kushamba officiating. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Monroe. Visitation will be at the NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, Monroe, on Monday, February 14, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in Roselyn’s name to St. Victor Catholic Church.

