RoseEllen Goss

by Obituaries

RoseEllen Goss, 85, of Richland Center died Friday, January 21, 2022 at Harvest Guest Home.

She was born on February 25, 1936, the daughter of Tom and Kathryn (Schlimer) Keyser.

RoseEllen is survived by her son John Keyser of Richland Center, adopted son David Goss, 5 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-granddaughter, 3 sisters: Kay, Charlotte, and Marge.

RoseEllen was preceded in death by her parents Tom and Kathryn, daughter Paula, and sister Lois.

Per RoseEllen’s request no services are being scheduled.

