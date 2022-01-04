Rose Riggins

by Obituaries

Rose Riggins, age 63 of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin went on her journey home Saturday, December 25, 2021.

A private family celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Rose was born February 26, 1958 in Bloomington, Illinois.

She leaves behind her husband, James Riggins; two daughters, Tonya (Jeremy) Ott, Tressia (Lester) Demaskie and five grandchildren, Jacob (Brittney), Joshua and Jordan Ott, Marek and Keegan Owen; her two sisters, Marie Pfaff, Kathy Hilgendorf; four brothers, Roger (Alma) and Greg (Audrei) Arbuckle, Rick and Tim (Shelia) Hilgendorf; one niece and four nephews.

Rose was predeceased by her father, Roy Roger Arbuckle and her mother, Mary Frances Brown (McCurdy).

Rose will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.