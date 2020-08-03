Rose M. Wenger

Rose M. Wenger age 84, of Monroe, died Sunday, August 2, 2020 at her home.

Rose was born on December 11, 1935 in Monroe, the daughter of Henry and Laura (Furler) Frey. She graduated from Darlington High School and was united in marriage to Fritz Wenger on September 4, 1954. Rose worked for many years with Fritz in their business, Wenger Builders. Rose was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ where she taught Sunday school, and participated in the vocal and bell choirs. She was active in the American Legion Auxiliary serving as state president in 2008 and State of Wisconsin China Painters (past president), served as a 4-H leader, played with the Monroe City Band, and taught gymnastics for the Swiss American Gymnastics Association. Rose was a dedicated volunteer for the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital where she served 23 years and accumulated 12,115 hours of time.

She is survived by her husband, Fritz Wenger; four children, Marcia (Onasis) Youanis, Christine (Larry Phalin) Wenger, Fritz (Sarah) Wenger, Angela (Dennis) Burkeland; five grandchildren, Carl (Lindsy) Gille, Fritz Wenger, Kristal Gille, Carmen (Kip Groom) Gille, Ross (Ashley Buol) Wenger; seven great-grandchildren, Kalie, McKenzie, Kenedee, Kerington, Eli, Grasyn, Lillian; and a sister, Clara Ruhl.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Karl Wenger; and a sister, Elsie Lightcap.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe.

Private family services will be held on Thursday.

Memorials are suggested in Rose’s name to St. John’s United Church of Christ or Monroe American Legion Post #84.

Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net

