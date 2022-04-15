Rosalie S. Zweifel

by Obituaries

Rosalie S. Zweifel, age 85, of Dodgeville, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.

Rosalie was born on August 13, 1936 in McGregor, Iowa, a daughter of the late Harry and Ruth (Harrington) Davies. She was raised and educated in Chicago, graduating from Taft High School in 1955 and the then studied at the Art Institute in Chicago.

She married Robert K. Hansen on April 14, 1956 and together they had 5 children. She married Thomas Leonard Zweifel on June 4, 1983. Rosalie and Tom purchased the Country View Mobile Home Park in 1989. He preceded her in death on December 1, 1999.

Rosalie loved to paint and has painting all over the world. She also taught ceramics and loved traveling, having organized many Senior bus trips over the last few years.

Rosalie is survived by her children Robert V. (Debra) Hansen, Russell (Christine) Hansen, Rory (Peggy Doresch) Hansen; her daughter-in-law Linda Hansen; her son-in-law Wayne Schneidewind; 8 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandsons; her sister Lue Ann Johnson; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Tom, her son Richard (Linda) Hansen, her daughter Ruth (Wayne) Schneidewind, her sisters Murial Kaminski and Lillibell Davies.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at the GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville. Father Bill Van Wagner will officiate. Burial will be held in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville.

Gorgen-McGinley & Ayers Funeral Home

www.gorgenfh.com

