Rosalie Alice Trevallee

Site staff by Site staff

Rosalie Alice Naab Trevallee found eternal peace, Monday, October 7, 2019. Beloved wife of Charles T. Trevallee.

Beloved mother of Robert (Cathie), David, Cheri (Ron) Jeanine and the late Charles Thomas. Loving grandma to 5 grandchildren and 2 great- grandchildren, Dear sister to the late Marjorie Heinecke (Ernst). Also loved by other relatives and friends.

Memorial service for Rosalie will be held at Bethel Lutheran Church, 312 Wisconsin Avenue, Madison on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at 1:30 p.m., visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until time of service.

Cress Funeral Home

1310 Emerald Terrace

Sun Prairie, WI

608-837-9054

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments