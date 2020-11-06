Roosevelt Elementary School pivots to virtual instruction due to lack of staff caused by COVID-19 quarantine

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Roosevelt Elementary School is pivoting to virtual instruction from Tuesday until Friday, Nov. 13 due to staffing issued prompted by mandatory quarantines for staff members who have been identified as close contacts of other people who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Students were sent home from school Friday with their school-issued iPads so they can learn virtually. Monday will be a non-instruction day, and virtual learning will start on Tuesday, according to a news release.

Despite virtual learning being in effect, families can still pick up free breakfasts and lunches at the school between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Families can expect to receive more information about class schedules from the Roosevelt on Monday, the release said.

Roosevelt switched to virtual instruction in mid-September following a coronavirus outbreak at the school.

