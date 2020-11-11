Roosevelt Elementary School in Janesville to return to in-person learning

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Roosevelt Elementary School in Janesville is returning to in-person learning on Monday.

The school temporarily pivoted to online instruction on Nov. 9 after several staff members were required to quarantine. These staff members were around someone who tested positive for COVID-19, according to Patrick Gasper, the public information officer for the School District of Janesville.

Students will follow their regular schedules on Monday, Gasper said.

Roosevelt also switched to virtual instruction in mid-September for two weeks following a coronavirus outbreak at the school.

