Roosevelt Elementary School in Janesville returning to in-person learning next week

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A Janesville elementary school will return to face-to-face instruction next week.

According to a news release, Roosevelt Elementary School will return to in-school instruction on Monday, Oct. 5.

The School District of Janesville said it continues to monitor the situation regarding COVID-19 in the community and is following plans put in place with guidance from the Rock County Public Health Department.

Roosevelt pivoted to online instruction Sept. 14 with Craig High School.

“The School District of Janesville is grateful for and appreciates the partnership that exists with our parents and families,” a news release said. “The SDJ thanks the community for their flexibility, patience, and understanding as we work together to keep our students engaged and learning throughout the COVID-19 public health emergency.”

The district said face mask use still applies and schools will continue practicing public health safety measures.