Room of One’s Own donating portion of sales to transgender rights group

by Samantha Benish

MADISON, Wis. – A downtown bookstore is raising awareness for transgender rights.

On Saturday and Sunday, A Room of One’s Own Bookstore donated 15 percent of all online and store sales to TENT.

That’s a nonprofit organization based in Texas working to support and protect trans people and their rights.

This comes after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered child abuse investigations of parents of transgender kids.

While the weekend’s sale is one way to help out, bookstore employees hope this issue won’t last long.

This fundraiser is one of many that A Room of One’s Own hosts throughout the year.

The bookstore is open daily from 12 to 6 p.m.

