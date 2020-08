Rooftop Cinema returns

Site staff by Site staff

Jim Kreul, Curator of the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art’s Rooftop Cinema series, joins Live at Four to explain how the popular event will operate amid the coronavirus pandemic. The event kicks off Friday night.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments