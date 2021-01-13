Ronald William Liskey

Site staff by Site staff

STOUGHTON-Ronald William “Ron” Liskey, age 86, of Stoughton, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Four Winds Manor in Verona, WI.

He was born on Dec. 30, 1934, in North Chicago, IL, the son of Norman and Victoria (Michalowski) Liskey. Ron married the love of his life, Arlene Boettle on Oct. 11, 1958, in Waukegan, IL.

Ron served in the Air Force for four years as a radio repairman, spending most of his time in Okinawa, Japan. They raised twin boys and a girl across three states: Illinois, Colorado and Wisconsin. He worked as an electronic technician at Nicolet Instrument Corporation in Madison, WI, for most of his working career. After receiving his pilot’s license, he would frequently rent private aircrafts for leisurely flights around southern WI and yearly trips to the Oshkosh airshow. Following retirement in 1999, he enjoyed volunteering at Olbrich Gardens in Madison, WI, repairing the tram. Ron was known to jump in the car and go on drives to explore the country, including stops at thrift stores to find new treasure. He enjoyed taking photos and videos, especially of family and could fix anything, including cars and things around the house. Self-control was difficult when it came to chocolate, licorice, and popcorn. Ron was very knowledgeable, intelligent, caring and a jokester who enjoyed making people laugh. Spending time with his family and his cat, Spookes, was his favorite thing to do. He will be deeply missed by his family and all that crossed his path.

Ron is survived by two twin sons, Greg (Debbie) Liskey and Jeff (Heather) Liskey; daughter, Christine Stenjem; five grandchildren, Jessica (Brad) Christopher, Ciera (Drew) Davis, Jena (Trevor) Roeger, Brooke Liskey and Nicole Liskey; two great-grandchildren, Rhenley and Berkley Davis; two sisters, Barbara Lewis and Virginia Stareshina; two brothers, Bill (Diana) Liskey and Dick (Peggy) Liskey; sister-in-law, Linda Liskey; son-in-law, Keith Stenjem; and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his beloved parents; grandson, Kyle Stenjem; two brothers-in-law, Jerry Lewis and Carleton Lyman, Sr.; sister, Donna (Wayne) O’Farrell; and brother, Howard Liskey.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Stoughton

Funeral & Cremation Care

1358 Hwy. 51 N. at Jackson St.

(608) 873-4590

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.