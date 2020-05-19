Ronald Wally “Ron” Siewert

MADISON/RICE LAKE – Ronald Wally “Ron” Siewert, age 75, of Madison, soared into the wild blue yonder on his final journey on Saturday, May 16, 2020, from this life to his next due to natural causes.

He was born on Feb. 24, 1945, in Rice Lake to Daniel and Edna (Anderson) Siewert, the third oldest of 15 children.

Ron graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1963. Following high school, Ron enlisted and proudly served in the U. S. Air Force from 1966 to 1969, mainly at Truax Field. He worked for the Monona Grove School District from 1970 until his retirement in 2002. He met Kathy Virnig in 1971 and they married on Oct. 28, 1972. Ron was a loyal EAA member and he and Kathy attended many summer fly-ins at Oshkosh. He was a great “dad” to their two dogs, Nickel and Lucky, and even the adopted cat, Rex.

Ron is survived by his wife of 47 years, Kathy; nine sisters, Midge Kelnhofer of Rice Lake, Marge Fredrickson of Cameron, Phyllis Evitch of Rice Lake, Delores Siewert of Rice Lake, Gloria White of Cameron, Darlene (Bruce) Balog of North Pole, Alaska, Diane (Dan) Peterson of Cameron, Valerie (Russ) Kaiser of Rice Lake, and Shari (Warren) McMillan of Burgessville, Ontario, Canada; four brothers, Donald (Jolene) Siewert of Muscatine, Iowa, Kenneth (Hong Yu) Siewert of Chippewa Falls, Dan (Diane) of Rice Lake, and Gerald (Jo) Siewert of Rice Lake; sister-in-law Janeen (Skip) Pergande; 28 nieces and nephews; and many other extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother, Richard; parents-in-law, Norbert and Luella Virnig; and four brothers-in-law, Rick Hinze, Neil Fredrickson, Richard White and Richard Kelnhofer.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

“Please wait for me so we can cross that rainbow bridge together, just as we did almost everything else.”

