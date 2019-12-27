Ronald W. Holt

A kind and gentle soul left this earth on Dec. 19, 2019. Ronald W Holt, age 74 of Madison, passed away at Meriter Hospital.

He was born on Nov. 8, 1945 in LaCrosse, the son of Harold Holt and Victoria (Huhnstock) Holt. Ron married Carol (Vander Bloemen) Holt on Aug. 27, 1966 in Fond du Lac, Wis.

He Graduated Baraboo High School in 1963 and from Milton College in 1968 with a B.A. in Broad-Field Science.

Ron worked at the University of Wisconsin Medical School as Director of Medical Education from the beginning of his career until he retired in 2001. It always gave him great pleasure to work with and mentor many medical school students over those years. During his time there he initiated and co-authored a web-based system called OASIS which is now used by many schools across the country as a way to track and schedule medical related courses. Even following his retirement from the UW, he went back to the medical school and worked with 3rd year medical students in their patient education program. Ron was also very civic minded and worked on the Board of Canvassers, as an Election Official, and served for several years as a Chief Inspector.

He enjoyed travel with family and friends, cooking, baking and making gingerbread houses around the holidays with so many people that it became a Christmas-time tradition. There were hundreds of the houses made over 40 years. Staying active was important to Ron. He engaged himself by walking, biking and participation in the wellness program at Capitol Lakes where he made many wonderful friends.

Ron is survived by his wife, Carol; their three children, Michelle (Leon) Soter of Waterloo, Patrick (Lorraine) Holt of Madison, and Rebecca (Mike) Frankiewicz of Madison; seven grandchildren, Anthony, Nicholas (Kristina), Jesse (Selina), Hailey (Dustin), Max, Joseph and Jacob; and two great grandchildren, Mia and Daemon (and one more on the way); his brothers, Gerry and Mike; his aunt, Virginia Weidling; uncle, Bob Holt; and many cousins. He also leaves behind countless friends and neighbors who are always there as a foundation of love and support for the entire family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his father-in-law, Lester Vander Bloemen; mother-in-law, Anah (Schmidt) Vander Bloemen; his grandparents; and several aunts and uncles.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the doctors, nurses and other staff at Meriter Hospital for their genuine compassion and heartfelt care during his stay there.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at ST. PETER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5001 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, officiated by Fr. Bob Evenson. Friends and family may visit at the church from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. with a luncheon to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made in Ron’s name to The ALS Association, St. Peter Catholic Church, or a charity of your choice.

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison is assisting the family.

