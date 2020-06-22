Ronald S. McGinley

Ronald S. McGinley, age 75, of Monroe, died on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at the Monroe Clinic Hospice Home.

Ron was born on August 27, 1944 in Monroe, the son of Spencer L. and Evelyn (Mulligan) McGinley. He graduated from Monroe High School in 1962 and served in the National Guard for several years. He was united in marriage to Karen Buttke in February, 1968. Ron lived in Janesville for several years before moving to Monroe. He worked for Zweifel Construction and Monroe Truck Equipment. He was a handyman that could fix anything. In his younger years, Ron enjoyed going to the races on Friday night, fishing, camping, and family nights at the Sky-Vu.

He is survived by his three daughters, Lori (Robert) Hawkins, Cheryl (Bryan) Updike, and Tracy (Greg) Hawkinson, all of Monroe; eight grandchildren, Brandon, Cody, and Kelsey Vavra, Dylan Hawkins, Kayla (Jacob Johnson) Updike, Sydney Updike, Alaina “Al” Hawkinson; a brother, Michael McGinley of Janesville; a sister, Diane Wyss of Monroe; many nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Joy Blumer of Monroe.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a granddaughter, Jayda Hawkins; and a grandson, Bryce McGinley.

A visitation for Ron will be held at the Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. followed by a private family memorial service at 11:00 a.m.

A memorial fund will be established in Ron’s name for Monroe Clinic Hospice.

Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net.

Masks are required for all visitors while inside the funeral home.

Ron’s family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Pleasant View, Monroe Clinic, and the Hospice Home for their exceptional care.