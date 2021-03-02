Ronald “Ron” Russell Nicholson

Verona- Ronald “Ron” R. Nicholson, age 75, passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at home.

He was born in Madison to Harry and Edna Bigler. Ron married Mary Ann Neff on November 4, 1989 at Salem United Church of Christ in Verona.

Ron worked for the Madison Metropolitan School District as a Custodian for 31 years. He was working at Chavez Elementary School when he retired. Ron enjoyed working/ putzing around outside and was always fixing something. He was proud of the log cabin home he built in 1984. Ron was an avid Packer fan and enjoyed traveling to Talladega Superspeedway for the races.

Ron is survived by wife; son, Russel Nicholson; grandchildren, Shannon, Brant, Ronald (R.J.), Chad (Jenny) Nicholson; grandchildren, Dylan, Emma, sister-in-law Kathy; many nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and brother Tom Nicholson.

The family would like to thank the Dane County Sheriff’ Department and their wonderful neighbors Matt and Becky.

A Celebration of Ron’s Life will be held at a later date.

