Ronald “Ron” E. Lipka

by Obituaries

Ronald “Ron” E. Lipka of Prairie du Sac, WI passed away in Fort Myers, Florida on Jan. 6, 2022 following a brief illness.

Ron was born in Madison, WI on Aug. 6, 1939, the only son of Carl and Irene (Accola) Lipka. Carl died when Ron was a child, stepfather Fred Kessler joined the family later.

Ron graduated from Prairie du Sac High School in 1957 and University of Wisconsin-Platteville in 1966. He also served in the U.S. Army for a time, receiving an honorable discharge. He worked at the U.S. Dairy Forage Research Center in Prairie du Sac, WI for many years, retiring in 2003. After retirement he spent numerous weekends attending toy shows and flea markets, keeping busy with a small business selling farm toys and baseball caps.

Ron lived on the family farm for over 75 years and always maintained he had wonderful neighbors during those years. He traveled quite a bit through the years, visiting Hawaii, Australia, New Zealand, Jamaica and various islands throughout the Caribbean, as well as the western United States. Ron enjoyed spending the winter months in Fort Myers, Florida, insisting that there were two season, shorts weather and Florida. He greatly enjoyed spending time with family and friends, watching the Packers play (if he knew they were going to win), water skiing, or reminiscing during classic television shows. He also spent time riding his motorcycle and bicycle and was an avid reader, especially enjoying the works of Louis L’Amour.

Ron will be dearly missed by multitudes of family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Roberta (Templin) Lipka, three sons; Rick (Patty) Lipka, Russ Lipka, and Rod (Josephine Horton) Lipka, three grandsons; Aaron Lipka, Wyatt (Jared) Decker-Lipka, and Chase Lipka. He is also survived by brothers-in-law; Gerald (Lois) Templin, Ervin (Sara) Templin, Donald (Celesta) Templin, and sister-in-law Laura Templin, as well as multiple nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Irene Lipka, stepfather Fred Kessler, father-in-law Alfred Templin, mother-in-law Louise Templin, sisters-in-law Shirley Roudebush and Elaine Templin, and brother-in-law George Allen Templin.

A memorial service and celebration of life for Ron will be held at a later time.

Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com

