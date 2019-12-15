Ronald “Ron” Calaway

McFarland- Ronald Calaway, age 76, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family who cared for him during his recent illness.

Ron was born on the family farm in DePere, WI on October 31, 1943, the son of Felix and Mamie Calaway. After graduating from DePere High School, Ron attended UW Oshkosh and earned his Business degree in 1968. On August 20, 1966 he married Barbara Lee Reynolds. Ron was employed as a Manager for the Prange Way chain of stores in Green Bay and Madison. It was there that Ron met his lifelong friend Denny Herr.

In 1985, Ron bought the ailing Maple tree supper club in McFarland with his partner, Gary Seiler, which they revitalized and it thrives today. After years of hard work and success at the restaurant, Ron retired in 2001. Ron liked playing golf and cards but especially enjoyed spending time at the family lake house gathering for activities of fishing, cards and fun with family and friends. Ron would fish for hours with his grandchildren and extended family children who called him grandpa Ron.

Ron will always be remembered as a caring, generous, fun loving, friendly soul who would do anything for family and friends whether you knew him for a minute or a lifetime.

Ron is survived by his wife of 53 years, Barbara; two sons, David (Kay) Calaway and Brad (Lynn) Calaway; daughter, Amy(Frank) Harsla; four beloved grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Trevor Harsla, Kathleen and Michael Calaway. Ron was preceded in death by his parents; and all six of his brothers and sisters.

A celebration of Ron’s life will be held from noon until 3:00 PM on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Maple Tree Supper Club in McFarland. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare Inc.

