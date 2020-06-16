Ronald P. Koebler

November 6, 1942 – June 11, 2020 / JANESVILLE – Ronald Paul Koebler, 77, went to be with Jesus on Thursday, June 11, 2020, peacefully at his home in Janesville, Wisconsin.

He is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl (Ploor); his precious children and step-children, Donna Lou Koebler, Randy Koebler, Robert Koebler, Scott Koebler (Monica), Chad Raby (Dawn), daughter-in-law Brenda Raby, Joleen Prochnow (Mark), Rebecca Prochnow, Janet Stiles, and Michael Stiles; 15 cherished grandchildren, Emily, Jim, Rob, Chelsea, Savannah, Lindsey, Nadia, Ethan, Matthew, Cody, Kiersten, Mia, Isabella, Macallan, and Madelyn; and 4 great-grandchildren.

He was the beloved brother to sister-in-law Sandy Koebler, Karen Lebens (Bob), sister-in-law Patricia Koebler, John Koebler (Kathie), Nancy Krenke (Gary), Janette Sill (Pat), Sue Lavery (Terry), and Barb Love (Randy). He had numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends.

He was preceded in death by his dear Shirley Koebler (Becker); parents, John and Hazel Koebler; brother, Kenneth Koebler; brother, Brian Koebler; son, Jeff Raby; son, Steven Raby; and son, Troy Raby.

Ron served a total of 13 years in the military; 8 years in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War and 5 years in the United States Army. After separating, he dedicated himself to continue serving and helping within the veteran community. He was elected Commander of VFW Post 1621 two separate times, he served on the VFW Honor Guard, and was a member of the Military Order of the Cootie. He was proud of his military service and had so much love and respect for his fellow veterans.

Family and friends were extremely important to Ron and he was very devoted to them. He was so full of life and spunk, with a great sense of humor and a heart of gold. He doted upon his grandchildren and would always lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He gave so much of himself to everyone and touched more lives than we could possibly count.

In his spare time, he enjoyed cars, trees, gardening, bird-watching, and skunking anyone that was brave enough to play him in cribbage. He loved to watch sports, especially the Packers, Badgers and Brewers. Later in life, he accepted Christ as his Savior and was happily baptized in December 2018.

Ron was truly one of a kind and will be missed by all.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date, yet to be determined due to social distancing guidelines.

