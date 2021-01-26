Ronald “Mike” A. Saley

Site Contributor by Site Contributor

WINDSOR – Ronald A. “Mike” Saley of Lake Windsor, Wis., passed away on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. He was born on July 7, 1931 in LaCrosse, Wis., to the late George and Florence (Sennes) Saley.

He married the love of his life, Caroline Rogstad, in December of 1952 and they were together for almost 70 years.

Mike graduated from LaCrosse Logan in 1949. He played baseball in high school and in ‘48-‘49 played in the State Championship in Milwaukee Braves Park. Mike went on trips with his Dad, George, to Montana and Wyoming where they hunted for elk and bear.

He enlisted in the United States Air Force in January of 1951 and served 8 years active duty and 4 years in the reserves. He was stationed in a variety of locales including French Morocco, North Africa. He was an Honor Guard drill sergeant performing exhibitions for special events and handling numerous military funerals in cities across the country. His team received many awards. He was honorably discharged in 1963 at Truax Field in Madison, Wis.

He started his own business, Consolidated Floor Service, Inc. which he operated for over 50 years.Mike was a huge sports fan, liked bowling and loved golf which he excelled at. He experienced two holes-in-one!! He enjoyed buying and driving beautiful cars and vans, and he always found the best vehicles for all of us. He also went on many amazing road trips across the U.S. He was very intrigued by and studied the galaxies, the stars and space. Mike was a unique, kind, generous, and loving man. He had a great sense of humor and he lived his life to the fullest. Mike had one hell of a smile. His handshakes were firm and his charm was effortless. He had a huge heart and and was a true animal lover. Mike was a wonderful Dad and loved his family more than anything in this world. Words cannot express how deeply he will be missed.

He is survived by his loving wife, Caroline; children, Karen Saley (Drew McCoy), Michelle (Jerry) Niesen, and Kyle Saley (Jill Guenther); four amazing grandchildren, Michael Saley, Mariah Niesen, Brett Saley and Nicole Saley; and brother, Kenneth Saley, Baton Rouge, LA. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ralph.

We extend a special thank you to Heartland Hospice and the VA Hospice folks for their kindness, care and support.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.