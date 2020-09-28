Ronald McDonald House in Madison adds new playground

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — The Ronald McDonald House Charities in Madison has officially open its new playground.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for Hohl Wuest Hope Park was held on Sunday.

The Ronald McDonald House recently renovated its house and added new congregation spaces and exercise and play rooms.

Volunteers said the new park allows them to offer amenities outside as well.

“The whole park is the perfect extension to our house. Just another way to serve our families, help our families heal and stay together. I know that we will have many happy memories made here and so many stories of healing and happiness,” said Jill Foley a volunteer with Ronald McDonald House.

The new park also features a tricycle track, benches and an ADA accessible table.

