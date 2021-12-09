Ronald Linderwell

Ronald Allan Linderwell, age 68, passed away on December 6, 2021, at St. Anthony Medical Center after a short illness. He was born on August 28, 1953, in Portage, Wisconsin to parents Gordon and Mildred (Seemann) Linderwell.

He was employed at UTC for forty years, retiring five years ago. Ron went on multiple trips to Sturgis with his friends that he rode motorcycles with. He enjoyed shooting on the trap league.

Ronald is survived by his wife of 46 years Mary Jo (Miller); children, Joseph, Matthew, and Tiffany; grandson, Maddox Rambo; sister Sandy (Robert) Smith; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and Gordon Linderwell Jr.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Ave, Madison. A luncheon will follow the visitation at Kavanaugh’s Esquire Club, 1025 N. Sherman Ave, Madison.

