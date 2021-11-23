Ronald L. Kemmerling

by Obituaries

Ronald L. Kemmerling, 89, of rural Jefferson, passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021 after a brief battle with cancer.

Ronald was born on August 18, 1932 in Milwaukee, son of the late August and Evelyn (Zink) Kemmerling.

Ronald was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson. He was also a dairy farmer for many years.

He is survived by his brother, Robert (Beverly) of Thousand Oaks, CA; nieces, Cindy (Brandon) Dieter of Carlsbad, CA and Katherine Toth of Simi Valley, CA; three great nieces, Grace and Hope Dieter and Cadence Toth; three great nephews, Austin Toth and Mason and Jaymison Paliewicz, and a host of friends and neighbors who he considered like family.

Ronald was also preceded in death by his brother, Donald.

Following his wishes, there will be no service.

Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Fort Atkinson.

Memorials may be made to Rainbow Hospice or the Arbor Day Foundation.

The Dunlap Memorial Home is assisting the family.

