Ronald “Jorgie” Jorgensen

BROOKLYN – Ronald “Jorgie” Jorgensen, age 73, of Brooklyn, passed from this earth on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital. He was the son of Roy and Mildred (Baker) Jorgensen and was born on July 17, 1947, in Madison, Wis. He grew up on Waubesa Beach and was a proud “Beach Bum.”

Ron graduated from Oregon High School in 1966, and that fall became a sheet metal apprentice. He worked as a journeyman for over 40 years, leaving his fingerprints on ductwork from one side of this state to the other. He was a member of the Sheet Metal Worker’s Union Local No. 18 for 52 years. In 1968, he married his high school sweetheart, Yvonne Ringstad.

Ron’s favorite pastime was watching his grandchildren while they played sports, showed their animals at the county fairs or any other activity they were participating in. He enjoyed watching the Packers and Badgers play and in his younger days was the best dancer on the floor, especially when they played “Wipeout!!”

Ron is survived by his wife of 52 years, Yvonne; his son, Perry (Laura) Jorgensen and their children, Emma and Lee, all of Brooklyn; his daughter, Sheila (Mike) Everson and their daughters Jade (Sam Jones), Callie and Brooke and great-granddaughter, Kenadi Jones, all of Belleville; his brother, Robert (Sharon) Jorgensen of Oregon; several nieces and their families; cousins; and last but not least, many life-long friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Donna Swenson and Mary Jean Knight; brothers-in-law, Keith Gallagher, George Knight and Sonny Swenson; niece, Jill Jorgensen; and nephew, Kevin Swenson.

A celebration of Ron’s life will be held at a later date.

Ron’s family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of the 2 East ICU St. Mary’s Hospital for all the loving care you gave Ron. You gave him every chance at life you could muster but God had other plans. Thank you so much for everything you did for him and his family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

