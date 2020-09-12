Ronald J. “RT” Trainor

RIO / STOUGHTON – Ronald J. “RT” Trainor, age 65, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Madison.

He was born on Dec. 22, 1954, in Stoughton, the son of James and Adeline Trainor. Ron was a truck driver for most of his career retiring in 2016. He was a proud member and past president of the CC Riders.

Ron is survived by his children, Jason Trainor and Shawn Johnson; grandson, Quintin Trainor; sister, Jeannie (Mick) Holtan; nephew, Jimmy Coleman; and significant other, Patty List. He is preceded in death by his parents; many aunts and uncles; and good friend, Ron Saunders “M&M.”

A private service will be held. Online condolences may be made to www.gundersonfh.com.