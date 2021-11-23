Ronald H. Klein

Ronald H. Klein, 81, of Platteville, WI formerly of Dubuque, IA, died on November 21, 2021, at Edenbrook of Platteville.

A private family gathering will be held at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Burial will be at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church Cemetery, Reedsburg, WI. Those wishing to honor Ron’s memory may wish to make a memorial donation to Loras College, of Dubuque, Iowa, the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse, of LaCrosse, Wisconsin, or the Tri-State Veteran’s Memorial Association of Dubuque, Iowa. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com

Ron was born in Reedsburg, Wisconsin on September 21, 1940, the son of Harold and Katherine Klein. He grew up in Reedsburg and graduated from Webb High School in 1958. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin – Lacrosse in 1963 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics. He served in the United States Army from September 1963 until his honorable discharge in September 1965.

Ron was employed by Olin Corporation, in Wisconsin, before moving to Dubuque, Iowa in 1970 to accept a position with the A.Y. McDonald Manufacturing Company. In 1972 he began his career with the John Deere Dubuque Works, where he held positions as computer systems trainer and budget analyst.

In 1988 Ron left John Deere to pursue a career change. He received a Master of Arts degree in Applied Psychology from Loras College in 1992. While he was studying at Loras, he was a leading member of the college tennis team, and earned a letter at the age of 50!

Subsequent to his graduation from Loras, until his retirement, Ron held mental health and substance abuse counseling positions at Jane Addams Mental Health Centers in Freeport and Galena, Illinois and at the Area Substance Abuse Council (ASAC) In Maquoketa, Iowa. In Illinois he was a Licensed Mental Health Counselor (LMHC) and Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor (LCPC). In Iowa he was a Licensed Master Social Worker (LMSW) and Certified Alcohol and Drug Counselor (CADC).

Ron was a resident of Dubuque for most of his adult life until he achieved his long-held desire to come back to his home state of Wisconsin in 2015, when he moved to Park Place Senior Apartments in Platteville, Wisconsin. He was a lifelong fan of the Green Bay Packers, the Wisconsin Badgers, and the Milwaukee Brewers.

Ron is survived by his son, Greg Klein, of Denver, Colorado, and his brother, David Klein, of Chicago, Illinois.

