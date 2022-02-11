Ronald Frank Tessmann

by Obituaries

Ronald Frank Tessmann, was born on January 28, 1942 in Madison, WI.

He was the second of four children born to Doris and Elmer Tessmann. Graduating from Madison schools, he was sent in 1965 to Viet Nam and served as a member of the First Military Police Company.

He was an enthusiastic fisherman and hunter, prioritizing visits to his cottage site in Adams-Friendship. Ron’s career included construction and mechanical work with The Kipp Corporation, and Brunsell Lumber and Millwork. He worked his job responsibilities, of course, but truly enjoyed getting home to continue his project work…there was always some unfinished challenge waiting for his attention.

Ron’s sense of humor will be our treasured memory of him. The quick wit was spontaneous and always very timely. If there was a family event, you would always want to be nearby to hear his “comments.”

Ron was a very caring person. He was a “project” pioneer, with a jack-of-all-trades gift which stayed with him throughout his life. If you needed help, he was the one to call. Ron was very grateful for his neighborhood friends. He spoke so highly of them and prioritized any needs they may have. We send appreciation to those special friends who have helped him through the last few months of his life and also to the health care providers at the VA Hospital.

He was proceeded in death by his parents and his sister Connie Phillips.

He is survived by his daughter Shawn Tessmann, his brother John Tessmann and sister Helen Koppes, all of Madison.

We embrace each other in sorrow. He was only eight days from reaching his 80th birthday.

Given the restrictions and concerns of COVID, a gathering of friends and family will be held at a later date.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.