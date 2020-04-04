Ronald E. Pierick

Site staff by Site staff

DODGEVILLE,Wis. – Ronald E. Pierick, age 79, of Dodgeville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 2, 2020.

Ron was born on July 29, 1940 in Highland to Virgil and Doris (Wheaton) Pierick. He graduated from Highland High School in 1958.He was a dairy farmer his entire life and enjoyed truck driving after retiring from the farm.

He was preceded in death by his sister Virginia “Ginny” Trapino and his parents.

Ronald is survived by his four children, Brian Pierick, Gina Weier, Nancy Anderson and Dennis (Melissa) Pierick; 14 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many relatives and friends.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.