Ronald E Klein

Ronald E. Klein, 88, of Mauston Wi (formerly of Beloit Wi) passed away peacefully on Friday February 26, 2021 at Cottage Care Circle in Mauston Wi.

Ron was born in Chicago Il to Edward and Mildred Klein. He has been married to wife Carole for 64 years. He started his professional career in the steel mills of Chicago Il and retired as an Advertising manager. He had many hobbies including fishing and genealogy. His friends knew him as a fun-loving jokester who everyone loved to be around.

He was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Mildred Klein.

He is survived by his wife Carole; sister, Sandra Stanky (Tom); Daughter, Anne Klein; son, Bill Klein (Kim); son, Charles Klein (Natalia); special granddaughter, Caitlin Robinson (William) and many more grandchildren and great grandchildren.

There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.

