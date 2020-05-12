Ronald Allen “Ron” Schwoegler

MADISON – Ron Schwoegler passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at home.

Born Ronald Allen Schwoegler, the eldest child of Rodney C. and Agnes (Furrer) Schwoegler, he attended schools in Madison graduating from Madison West in 1961. Ron attended MATC and received a degree in Graphic Arts. He joined the U.S. Navy and mustered out as Lithographer 2nd Class. Ron worked at Webcrafters in the Camera Department for 40 years. He met Adele “Dee” Svanoe at Webcrafters and they married in 1968. Ron belonged to the VFW Post No. 7591, Capital Area Carvers, Wandering Whittlers, Messiah Lutheran Church and Monona Serenity Group. He shared his love of music with his family (especially his daughter). There wasn’t a song from the 50-60’s that he couldn’t identify the singer.

For the last 14 years, Ron and Dee have been snowbirds in Bradenton, Fla. They enjoyed getting away from the Wisconsin cold and taking part in park activities, especially playing bocce.

Ron is survived by his wife; his children, Amanda Schwoegler (Dan Crandall), and grandson, Kian of Madison; and Rodney Schwoegler of Gilbert, Ariz., and his daughters, Andrea Derbie and Leah Adele; brothers, Alan (Mary) of McFarland and Steven (Sharon) of Briggsville; brothers-in-law, Atlee (Julie) Svanoe of Whitewater, Jim (Linda) Svanoe of Waunakee and Rolf (Kimberly) Svanoe of Decorah, Iowa; sisters­ in-law, Kristi (Joe) Zitkus of Gig Harbor, Wash., and Randi Svanoe; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and parents-in-law, Ansgar and Melva (Loftsgordon) Svanoe.

Private services will be held with burial at Forest Hill Cemetery in the military section, with a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be to Monona Serenity Group (MSG) or Messiah Lutheran Church.

The family would especially like to thank the members of MSG for being there for Ron for 30+ years.

