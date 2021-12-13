Ronald A. Rufener

Ronald A. Rufener age 79, of Monroe, died unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

Ron was born on February 20, 1942 in Monroe, the son of Armin and Kathryn (Blumer) Rufener. He graduated from Monroe High School in 1960 and completed a short course at UW Madison. Ron and Art Blum operated Moonlight Construction for several years and later Ron established Ron Rufener Construction until his retirement.

A master craftsman in homebuilding for much of his life, Ron had an eye for detail. He was an avid outdoorsman enjoying fishing, hunting, four-wheeling, and boating. He spent many weekends at his cabin in northern Wisconsin. Ron was proud of his Swiss heritage and was dedicated to his community. He served as an active volunteer for events like Cheese Days and the Green County Fair. He especially took pride in setting up the main Cheese Days stage and dismantling after the festival. He was also active in the Green County Conservation League and a member of the Monroe Moose Lodge. Ron enjoyed spending time at the family farm.

In recent years, Ron could frequently be found exploring the aisles of Farm & Fleet, enjoying Saturday morning breakfasts and Sunday mornings chatting with friends at the Corner Café.

He is survived by his son, Scott (Kaew) Rufener of Suisun City, CA; step-grandson, Benz (Kat) Atsavavirunrit of Fairfield, CA and their sons, Winter and Tevin; four sisters, Linda (Mark) Wells of Monroe, Darleen (Joe) Walraven of Smyrna, GA, Joann (Michael) Huber of Mt. Prospect, IL, and Donna (Erick) Bisegger of South Wayne. He is further survived by his long time special friend, Marilyn Bartelt of Monroe and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visitation for Ron will be held at the NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, Monroe, on Wednesday, December 15, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Private family services will be held on Thursday, December 16, followed by burial in Greenwood Cemetery, Monroe.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Green County Conservation League or a charity of one’s choice in Ron’s name.

