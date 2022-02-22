Ronald A. Frazier

Our family is saddened to announce the passing of Ronald A. Frazier a resident of Madison Wisconsin. Ronald A. Frazier, 62, died unexpectedly February 17, 2022 at home. He was born on January 5, 1960, in Chicago Illinois, the son of James and Pinkie Frazier.

Ron graduated from East High School, Class of 1978. He was an excellent student and musically gifted to skillfully play most musical instruments.

He loved to cook and enjoyed walking. Following graduation, he was a client in Journey’s Gateway Community Support Program for more than 20 years.

He is survived by Sherman Frazier, Jerome Frazier, Wanda Moore, Denise Settle, Sam Settle, Kristin Williams, Kenneth Alexander and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Ron was predeceased in death by his mother Pinkie M Frazier; father James Frazier; sisters Jean E. Alexander, and Davida Frazier; brothers William Scott, and Derrick Frazier; nephew Kevin Alexander.

Ron will be greatly missed. Our family respects the wishes of Ron and will not be holding formal services. Though Ron was a private person, he was an important part of his family and his loss is deeply felt.

A service of remembrance of Ron’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 25, 2022 following a viewing at 10:30 a.m. at Ryan Funeral Home – West Side, 5701 Odana Rd, Madison, WI 53719. Burial Service held at Forest Hill Cemetery 1 Speedway Rd, Madison, WI 53705. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

