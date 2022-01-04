Ronald A. Dickinson

Ronald A. Dickinson, age 76, of Madison, passed away at his home on Sunday, January 2, 2022 due to natural causes.

Ronald was born on February 18, 1945 in Dodgeville to LaVerne and Dorothy (Benoy) Dickinson. He was a member of the first class to graduate from the new Dodgeville High School in 1964. He served in the U.S. Army from September 1965 to September 1967. He then moved to Madison where he worked at Gardner Bakery for 12 years and then at Datex-Omeda for over 32 years, retiring in 2008. Ronald was an avid Packer fan and also enjoyed hunting, fishing and car shows.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Gary Dickingson and a brother-in-law, Tom Schaffer.

Ronald is survived by his daughter, Angel Ryder of New Glarus; his sister, Shirley Schaffer of Madison; a niece, Debbie Schaffer; a nephew, Kevin (Alice) Schaffer as well as great nieces and nephews and many friends.

A visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at the Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home in Dodgeville. Burial will follow in East Side Cemetery.

