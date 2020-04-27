Ronald A. Bockhop

Ronald Arthur Bockhop, 86, of Belmont, Wisconsin, died on Saturday, April 25, 2020.

Private family services will be held at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Rev. Robin Luckey will officiate. Burial with a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Ronald A. Bockhop Memorial Fund, PO Box 245, Platteville, WI 53818. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Ron was born on October 9, 1933 in Belmont, Wisconsin, son of Wilbert and Grace (Eustice) Bockhop. He was united in marriage to Margaret “Maggie” Kamps on August 1, 1950 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Dubuque. He owned Ronald Bockhop & Sons, milk hauling business for many years, where they hauled for Dean Foods and Grande Cheese. He was a Belmont Volunteer Fireman. He loved fishing at their cabin at River of Lakes in Bagley, Wisconsin. There he spent and enjoyed years fishing on the river with Charlie and Roger. Ron was an avid Packers, Brewers, and Badgers fan, especially basketball. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. Ron and Maggie were blessed with four sons, Michael, Rick, Dennis, and Kevin.

Ron is survived by his wife, Maggie, three sons, Mike (Carol Fedie) Bockhop, Rick (Cheryl) Bockhop and Kevin “Homer” (Michele) Bockhop; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Karen (Roger) Nodorft and Gayle (Dan) Speth; sisters-in-law, Carol, Eldeen, Nancy and Kathy; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Dennis; grandson, TJ Bockhop; brothers; Clifford, William “Wayne”, Gary “Sparrow”, Mark and Dan; and sister, Beverly Lapp.