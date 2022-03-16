Ron Marsh

by Obituaries

Ron Marsh, age 80, of Monroe, passed away with his wife by his side on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at the Monroe Clinic Hospital after a long struggle with cancer.

Ron is survived by his wife, Judy, (61 years of marriage); daughter, Laurie Neumann; son, Wayne Marsh; eight grandchildren; and two great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Tracy Marsh in 1991.

He worked as a Life Underwriter Insurance Counselor with Metropolitan Life Insurance Company for many years. Ron was very pleased and honored to serve as Mayor of Monroe from 2006 until 2010.

At Ron’s request, no services will be held. A private celebration of Life will be held at a later date. A memorial fund will be established in Ron’s name. Cards may be sent to Judy Marsh, courtesy of Newcomer Funeral Home, 1329 31st. Avenue, Monroe. Online Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net

