WATCH LIVE: Ron Johnson leads Senate hearing on postal service delays

A U.S. Postal Service drive-up mail collection box is seen in Madison, Wis., on Aug. 17, 2020. Delays in mail delivery are prompting concerns about the ability of the Postal Service to manage an expected flood of absentee ballots in November. Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Watch

WASHINGTON — Facing public backlash, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is testifying that it’s his “sacred duty” to ensure election mail delivery.

A Senate committee is digging into service changes he made ahead of the November election, just as millions of Americans are expected to vote by mail.

Democrats warn DeJoy’s cost-cutting initiatives are causing an upheaval that threatens voting.

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, the chairman of the Senate Homeland Security committee, opened the hearing Friday by dismissing what he called the “false political narrative” that DeJoy is trying to “sabotage” the election.

