Romona Walker

MARSHALL—Romona Ann “Monie” Walker age 91, passed away on Tuesday June 2, 2020 at the Sun Prairie Health Care Center.

She was born on July 18, 1928 in Madison to Robert and Adella (Gaumitz) Harland. She was a graduate of Marshall High School in 1946 and of the Madison General Hospital School of Nursing, class of 1949. She married Robert E. Walker on August 12, 1950 and had two sons Harland and Charles. Monie was a night supervisor, staff nurse and manager of the emergency room at Columbus Community Hospital for 32 years. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Marshall. Monie volunteered at the Columbus Community Hospital and at the Marshall Area Historical Society.

She is survived by her husband Robert of Marshall; two sons Harland (Delight) Walker of Waterloo and Charles (Sally) Walker of Eagle River; five grandchildren Rebecca (Joshua) Gotham of New Auburn, Megan (Macord) Johnson of Gibbon MN, Travis (Shannon) Walker of Eau Claire, Miranda Walker of Sun Prairie and Brandon Walker of Midland SD; two step-grandchildren Chad Yanke and Jessica Yanke Feiner; five great-grandchildren Mia, Maverick and Molly Johnson, Lance and Larrisa Walker; a sister Cynthia (Lyle) Finke of DePere; brother-in-law Kenneth (fiancée Geri) Walker of Middleton; nieces, nephews, cousins and many close friends that she enjoyed being with.

She was preceded in death by her parents; mother-in-law and father-in-law Edward and Alta Walker; dear Aunt Clarice Miller; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Dorothy and Bud Voelker.

Whatever Monie did she had “fun” doing it.

A co-memorial mass will be held at a future time.

Memorials may be directed to Marshall Area Historical Society or Holy Family Catholic Church.

