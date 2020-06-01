Romanski appointed head of Wisconsin agriculture department

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers has appointed Randy Romanski as secretary of the state agriculture department.

Romanski has held the position on an interim basis since November when his predecessor was fired by the state Senate. Evers promoted Romanski from the deputy position at the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection after Brad Pfaff’s firing.

Pfaff is now running for the state Senate and, if he wins in November, could end up voting on whether to confirm Romanski as his successor.

The Senate is not scheduled to convene again until January. Romanski can serve as secretary unless the Senate votes to deny his confirmation.

