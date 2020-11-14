Romania: Fire in COVID-19 intensive care unit kills 10

Associated Press by Associated Press

Romanian officials say a fire at a hospital treating COVID-19 patients has killed 10 people and injured 10 others.

An emergency services spokesperson says the blaze spread through the intensive care ward designated for COVID-19 patients at the public hospital in northern Romania. Most of the people who died or were injured in Saturday’s fire were patients.

The recently appointed manager of the Piatra Neamt Regional Emergency Hospital said a doctor who tried to save the patients from the flames is in critical condition with first- and second-degree burns covering 80% of his body. Romania’s health minister says the fire was “most likely triggered by a short circuit.”

