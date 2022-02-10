One person pinned in Beltline rollover crash, Monona police say
MONONA, Wis. — The eastbound Beltline has reopened following a rollover crash east of South Towne Drive.
Officials with the Monona Police Department said it was a two-vehicle crash, one of which rolled. One person was pinned inside the rolled vehicle, but authorities didn’t have any information about potential injuries.
Monona police and emergency medical services responded to the scene.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 3:07 p.m.
The roadway was cleared shortly before 4 p.m., according to the latest WisDOT alert.
