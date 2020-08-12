Rollover crash closes westbound lanes on Beltline near Whitney Way

Chris Verhyen by Chris Verhyen

MADISON, Wis. – All lanes of the westbound Beltline are closed due to a rollover crash Tuesday night.

A car can be seen resting on its roof in the center lane between Whitney Way and Gammon Road.

The state Department of Transportation said the crashed was first reported around 7:54 p.m.

Our News 3 Now crew on the scene says a police car nearby also appears to have some damage on it but have been unable to confirm if it’s related to the crash.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

