Rollover crash closes all lanes of I-39/90 near Windsor

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

WINDSOR, Wis. — All lanes of I-39/90 are shut down between County Highway V and State Highway 19 after a rollver crash early Friday morning.

It happened near Mile Marker 129 outside of Windsor at about 3 a.m. One vehicle was involved.

State Patrol says four people were in the car. Med Flight was called for two of the people, and four ambulances responded to the scene. The status of their injuries are unknown.

The interstate is expected to be closed four about two hours, possibly affecting the morning commute.

