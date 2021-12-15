Rolland L. Spencer

Rolland L. Spencer, 70, of Lone Rock, died Monday, December 13, 2021, at the Richland Hospital.

He was born in Richland Center on September 7, 1951, the son of Albert and Lucy (Brimmer) Spencer. Rolland graduated from Ithaca High School and went on to graduate with an associate degree from the Auto Technician program at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College. He married his high school sweetheart Sheryl Wollin on March 7, 1971, at St. Luke’s Church in Richland Center. Rolland owned and operated his own business that offered services for small engines up to cars. He enjoyed working on cars, hunting, and fishing. Rolland was an avid sports fan, and loved watching the Packers, Badgers and Brewers. Rolland was a member of the Freemasons since November 14,1984, at Franklin Lodge 16 in Lone Rock, WI. Rolland was a volunteer on the Lone Rock EMT and the Lone Rock Fire Department for many years. Rolland loved attending family events and sporting events. He cherished his time spent with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Rolland is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sheryl Spencer of Lone Rock; four children: Stacy (Duane) Spencer of Virginia, Richard (Lisa) Spencer of Spring Green, Sara (Jon) Fuhlbohm of Reedsburg, Patrick (Sara) Spencer of Reedsburg; nine grandchildren: Collin (Emily), Andrew (Tabby), Hunter, Hayden, Abigail, Jameson, Brantly, Jessica (Zack), April; two great grandchildren: Leah, Jaxen, and one on the way; five siblings: Edward (Sharon) Spencer of Reedsburg, Trudy Edwards of Reedsburg, Mary (Frank) Novy of Lone Rock, Georgia (Ronnie) Moore of Wind Lake, Eldon Spencer of Kenosha; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Rolland was preceded in death by his parents Albert and Lucy, two brothers: Donald and Raymond Spencer; and sister: Sharon Spencer.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, December 18, 2021, at the Pratt Memorial Chapel with burial to follow in the Loyd Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Pratt Memorial Chapel on Friday, December 17,2021, from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM with a Masonic Service at 7:00 PM. Visitation will also be held at the Pratt Memorial Chapel on Saturday, December 18, 2021, from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM.

The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. prattfuneralservice.com

